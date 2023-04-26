I knew he revolutionized grilled cheese sandwiches, but I had no idea George Foreman was famous before he started selling his grills. Yes, Alex, Foreman was the boxing giant with a hunger for food and fighters he could pummel. Now Foreman’s life is being told in a new movie and fittingly the story about the heavyweight champ has a heavyweight title

Gotta tell you, I am no match for the title of George Foreman’s new movie.

It’s called, Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.” Yeah, I’m just gonna call it the Big G movie.

Anyway, Big G is about George’s journey from being poor to becoming boxing’s world heavyweight champion.

To a preacher and getting back in the ring at 46 to reclaim his title.

George Foreman: “Everybody thought it was all over for me. I’d gone back into the game fighting above 40, and it was considered a death sentence. I really had to prove that it was just another step, but, if I trained and think highly of myself, I could do anything I wanted to do, and that’s where everybody should feel.”

Actor Khris Davis takes on the role of George and says he was all in when it came to being the legendary boxer.

Khris Davis: “I didn’t want to cut any corners on the boxing. I didn’t want to cut any corners on my weight gain or weight loss. Even down to like how I wore my hair. I didn’t even I didn’t want to wig, so, that fro is mine, you know, that bald head is my bald head, you know, so, I didn’t want to cut any corners because I felt like, here’s an opportunity to tell a story about an individual that we all should have had the privilege of knowing better throughout the decades.”

But there was no winning without Doc Broadus. Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker plays the trainer who truly believed in Big G.

Forest Whitaker: “What he fed him as a mentor, as a trainer, really like helped him achieve at the end is his great goals and, I think, that was really amazing, almost father almost father-son relationship.”

