MIAMI (WSVN) - Presidents’ Day weekend is promising big fun, but visitors may also experience heavy traffic, as hundreds of thousands flood the streets of South Florida.

The Miami International Boat Show officially opened Wednesday, welcoming boat enthusiasts at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina and Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

A pair of women who flew into South Florida from Dubai said they are having a great time.

“Many miles, many hours, just to attend the Miami Boat Show,” said one of them.

“It does look very impressive,” said the other one.

Other attendees told 7News that the boat show is a cool event.

“It’s fun! It’s really good,” said attendee Claudia Mesa.

“Very wonderful. Nice show so far,” said attendee Neil Weeks.

In Coconut Grove, the tents and barricades were set up ahead of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The event will feature paintings and art pieces of all kinds from nearly 300 artists from across the world.

“So excited, so thrilled to be here,” said artist Lydia Randolph.

She gave 7News a preview of her nature-inspired pieces.

“I call this one ‘Protector Tree’ because the Cherokee believed that when the tree has its arms like that, it is protecting something or someone,” Lydia said. “I call this rock back here ‘Toast Rock,’ and I’ve painted ‘Toast Rock’ back here many times.”

Nicholas Barnes, on the other hand, showed off one of his more exotic pieces.

“So you’ll even see, if you look close, lots of little fish and lots of little bits of wildlife that I’ve cut out of little pieces of wood included in this piece,” he told 7News.

Over in downtown Miami, there will be even more art at Art Wynwood.

As traffic piles up during of these events, festivalgoers can take advantage of South Florida’s water taxis, the metro rail, and rideshare apps.

