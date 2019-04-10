Big bunnies invade Pinecrest Gardens as part of new art installation

There is an animal invasion in Pinecrest. Not cats, dogs or peacocks. These are a hare cuter. It’s bunnies, and it’s a colossal situation.

They’re huge, they’re massive and they’re enormous.

They’re bunnies, and they’re taking over Pinecrest Gardens in Pinecrest.

Alana Perez, director: “Right now, we have an art instillation/festival called Big Bunny Invasion.”

Five giant inflatable rabbits have cropped up in the meadow at this cultural arts park and botanical garden.

Alana Perez: “We are about art and we are about fun and we are about family and we are about festivals. I don’t think anything says that better than these five big creatures.”

The Big Bunny Invasion is Pinecrest Gardens’ way of welcoming spring.

Alana Perez: “They are big, blow-up rabbits made from a cloth, and they lit from the inside, so as the sun goes down, the light comes out, and they are gorgeous.”

The colossal creatures were created by an Australian artist, and while these 25-foot versions are cute to look at, real bunnies are a big deal Down Under.

Alana Perez: “She did these gigantic bunnies to warn the people of Australia that these rabbits are overtaking the country and eating all their crops, but here, they’re fun and frolicky.”

The exhibit is for kids of all ages.

The only rule: play nice with the rabbits.

Alana Perez: “If you see the signs that we have there, it says ‘Don’t jump on the bunnies. Don’t kick them. Don’t bite them. Just enjoy them.'”

Some nights there will be local performers among the bunnies, and other nights there will be yoga, but every evening it will be enlightening.

Adrian Correa, attendee: “I think it’s great. It’s a great experience for the kids and the adults, I guess, to check everything out.”

You can hop over to Pinecrest Gardens and see the Big Bunny Invasion Friday through Sunday evenings until April 21.

Jennifer Schell, attendee: “It is beautiful. Very simple but elegant and nice. The kids love it. You take a few good photos, so it’s great.”

The cost to enjoy the enormous exhibit is $5 per person, and it’s free if you’re under the age of 2.

For rabbit lovers over the age of 21, there will be a “hoppy” hour event with jazz music and a full bar on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pinecrest Gardens

11000 Red Rd.

Pinecrest, FL 33156

305-669-6990

https://www.pinecrestgardens.org/entertainment/events-festivals/eggstravaganza

