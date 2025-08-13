LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has an Emmy to go with her 35 Grammys.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, her legal name, was listed as one of a half dozen people on a team that won outstanding costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality show for “Beyoncé Bowl,” her Western-themed halftime show on Netflix’s Christmas NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The show in her hometown of Houston brought the live debut of songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album.

The special Emmy is Beyoncé’s first. She has been nominated for 10 others without a victory. And it takes her halfway to an EGOT with her 35 Grammys. She still needs a Tony and an Oscar to complete the quartet.

The award was among a handful of so-called juried Emmys announced Tuesday that are determined outside the regular voting process and given out by committees, with no official nominees. They are usually highly technical — several involve individual elements of the animation process — and rarely go to famous names. They are announced in advance and handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony next month.

Beyoncé is also nominated for best variety special as a producer of “Beyoncé Bowl” and for best direction of a variety special. Her husband, Jay-Z, is competing against her as an executive producer of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.

