Beyoncé talks Ivy Park, life and those pregnancy rumors in Elle interview

(CNN) — For her Elle magazine January 2020 cover story, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter participated in an Ask Me Anything session where she got pretty candid.

The publication debuted the cover shoot as well as the interview on Monday.

In addition to debuting her new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration line, the superstar took on some of the burning questions from her most ardent fans, known as the Beyhive.

Want to know what stresses the star?

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,” she said. “Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

Not every working mother has the type of balancing act the singer/actress does.

Her now more gender-neutral Ivy Park brand is helping her to make history as one of the youngest women and the only African American woman to exercise 100% ownership of an athleisure brand.

On Monday she dropped a photo which showed her sporting braids with the words “Ivy Park” incorporated.

“IVY PARK January 18,” the caption read.

For the magazine she posed for a series of cinematic vignettes shot by “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

The pair collaborated on Beyoncé famed “Lemonade” project and for Elle they shot in a nondescript area of L.A.’s Crenshaw neighborhood where the star modeled pieces from her Ivy Park x adidas collection at the local hair salon, bodega, laundromat, and wig shop.

She said she was excited for the public to see the new collection which “incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone.”

“I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine,” she said. “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

Beyoncé talks a lot about creativity, but also throws some fun info in including that Oreos is the food she could eat for a week.

As for the question that most annoys her?

“Are you pregnant?,” the mother of three said. “Get off my ovaries!”

