(CNN) — It continued to be a celebration of all things Bey on Monday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé was awarded the prestigious Innovator Award.

Legendary artist Stevie Wonder took the stage to present the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker with the accolade, giving a summary of her unparalleled accomplishments thus far, which include being the “first African-American woman to headline Coachella” as well as having the distinction of having a number one hit across all four decades since the 1990s.

And that’s not to mention arguably her buzziest career moment yet, which of course was the drop of her eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter” on Friday, her unofficial entry into country music (but not only), as well as the second act in her “Renaissance” trilogy which began with that aptly titled record in 2022.

Queen B came out wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket and now-trademark cowboy hat to accept her trophy, first addressing Wonder.

“Thank you for making a wave for all of us,” Beyoncé told the “Isn’t She Lovely” singer. “I’m honored to receive this recognition from you.”

“Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I could listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you,” she added, going on to thank Wonder for “playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene’.”

Read the rest of Beyoncé’s powerful speech here:

“Thank you to iHeartRadio. Tonight you call me an innovator, and for that I’m very grateful.

Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy.

Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength.

Being an innovator is leaning on faith, and trusting that God will catch you and guide you.

So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every awards show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.

I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts.

So thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices, and your dauntless spirits.

Thank you to Rosetta Tharpe, Miss Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Andre 3000, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and so many more who defied any label placed upon them.

Thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow.

And thank you to my team at Parkwood, y’all work so hard, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

My husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you. My three beautiful children who continue to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing.

Have a beautiful night and thank you so much.”

