Beyoncé just dropped a new holiday collection and fans are here for it

(CNN) — The holidays came early for the Beyhive.

Beyoncé’s merchandise site just dropped a holiday collection, and it’s everything you would hope it would bey.

The line includes the usual sweatshirts, T-shirts and accessories with pictures of the beloved singer and her famous lyrics. It also has some holiday-specific items, like ornaments, blankets and scarves.

There’s even wrapping paper. So, you can get a sweatshirt starring Beyoncé’s face and cover it in pictures of Queen Bey.

Fans are going crazy right now, reacting on the shop’s Instagram page with “FINE TAKE MY MONEY” and “Buying it all.”

