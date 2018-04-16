For Shireen, Coachella is all about the fabulous outfits, but this year, Beyoncé is at the top of her “it list” moments from the weekend. From the star power on stage, to the celebs soaking it all in, Deco’s got your Coachella wrap-up.

Beyoncé was ready, but Coachella fans weren’t ready for the jelly Queen Bey was bringing to the stage. In true Beyoncé style, she brought the house down.

She also made history, becoming the first African-American woman to headline the music festival.

There was a drumline. Hubby Jay-Z joined her on stage, and so did her Destiny’s Child pals Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Kelly shared a snap backstage of her Michelle.

Beyoncé’s headline performance was such a high note, it had Adele on her feet dancing from home.

The three-day music festival is being hailed as Bey-chella after Beyoncé’s big night, but there were other showstoppers for festival goers — like Rita Ora, who performed with Kygo.

Rihanna was on hand at the festival.

Alessandra Ambrossio shared a sweet kiss on Instagram — so Victoria’s Secret of her.

Hailey Baldwin also took in the weekend’s events.

Bella Hadid posted a video of herself dancing — and new momma Kylie Jenner enjoyed some grown-up time with big sis Kourtney Kardashian and pal Jordan Underwood.

Jesse Williams proved it wasn’t all about the females at Coachella. So did Diddy and French Montana.

Seems like French was everywhere. He posed for the camera with Shania Twain, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd and actor Timothée Chalamet.

But no matter how many stars were on hand over the weekend, the weekend was really all about the girl who runs the world: Beyoncé!

