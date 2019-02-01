Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering free concert tickets for life if you go vegan

Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering fans the chance to win tickets to their concerts for life. But of course, there is a catch.

The superstar couple has partnered with The Greenprint Project, which is an effort encouraging people to switch to plant-based diets for the sake of the environment.

To help encourage some fans to switch, the couple has offered free tickets for life (up to 30 years) for fans willing to switch to a more plant-based diet.

Full vegan ism isn’t required. Fans only have to eat a few more plant-based meals.

The sweepstakes ends on April 22, according to the official contest rules.

For more information and to enter, click here.

