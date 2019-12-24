Betsy South Beach invites you over for drinks this Christmas

When you’re not opening presents and watching Deco Drive tomorrow, we found a place in SoFlo that’s actually open for business on Christmas– besides the movie theater, of course. This spot is pouring drinks for the winter season that’ll make you all warm and fuzzy inside.

The Betsy South Beach on Ocean Drive is inviting you over for Christmas. If you need an incentive, they’ve got specialty cocktails and hot chocolate. Ooooh.

Javier Marquis, Betsy South Beach: “There’s a specific hot chocolate bar, and it offers you many different options — all kinds of toppings that make it really delicious.”

Not to mention some alcohol to spice things up a bit.

Lizmary Perez, customer: “It’s amazing. It’s a perfect holiday drink. It’s a childhood favorite, and now that I’m an adult, I can spike it up and make it fun. It was perfect.”

Jessica Foxworth, customer: “It tastes pretty nice! It gives me a festive holiday feeling. It’s like a childhood favorite, but you get a little adult action in it.”

There’s also festive cocktail options over at the lobby bar, including the Fall Collins.

Javier Marquis: “It is ginger-infused beer as well as a ginger gin.”

Saray Saroza, customer: “The drink was amazing. It has a zesty taste to it with a little bit of ginger. Super refreshing. Perfect for the holiday season.”

There’s also the Winter Collins and red sangria, which has sangria and Prosecco.

Annie Scott, customer: “I love Prosecco, and any type of bubbles. You could just taste it, and then, a little blackberry taste as you continue drinking it.”

The hotel is open 365 days a year and has live music every night.

This guy playing the tunes is good.

Javier Marquis: “He has years of experience, and he knows exactly what the audience is looking for this time of year.”

And if what you’re looking for is a spot to go during the holidays, the hotel is hoping you’ll join them.

Javier Marquis: “We just want people to come here, experience the holidays and spread love, laughter and joy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Betsy South Beach

1440 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-6100

https://www.thebetsyhotel.com/

