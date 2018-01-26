Bet on having a good time at Pegasus World Cup

Horse racing fans and celebs are flocking to South Florida this weekend. The Pegasus World Cup features some of the top horses in the world and some top flight entertainment. Deco got a behind-the-stables preview.

Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach hosts the Pegasus World Cup this weekend. The event promises to be the hottest ticket in town — you can bet on it!

Belinda Stronach, Pegasus World Cup: “The Pegasus World Cup is the world’s richest horse race, with a purse of $16 million U.S., and the winner takes home $7 million.”

The race has brought celebs like Usher and Vanessa Hudgens to the track.

This year, the all-star lineup continues.

David Grutman, owner of LIV: “So this year, we have the hottest guy out, Post Malone, we have Ludacris.”

The owner of LIV nightclub, David Grutman, is bringing a taste of South Beach to Gulfstream.

David Grutman: “We’re making it a lifestyle event. This is hospitality, unbelievable. We’re taking LIV out of the Fontainebleau and bringing it here. I think people are going to be blown away.”

The LIV Boardwalk Village will give fans a unique view of the race, offering gourmet food and crafted cocktails.

David Grutman: “We have some of my favorite restaurants from around Miami, and of course, we have a skyloft up here where you can watch the race in your VIP table, poppin’ bottles, raging with ruckus, Post Malone performing. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Of course, the big money is on the horses, and the field is strong.

Belinda Stronach: “We have an incredible group of contenders this year. We have the top five Breeders’ Cup winners, we have the first filly ever, Stellar Wind.”

Tickets start at $75, a small price to pay for the world’s richest race!

Belinda Stronach: “For us, this is not only a great horse race. We wanted to make it a great event, a great celebration.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pegasus World Cup

901 S. Federal Hwy.

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

(954) 454-7000

https://www.pegasusworldcup.com/

