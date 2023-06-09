(CNN) — The nominees for this years BET Awards were announced Thursday.

Drake led the nominations with seven nods, including best male hip hop artist, album of the year and best male R&B/pop artist.

Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

The BET Awards 2023 will air live on BET on Sunday, June 25 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

