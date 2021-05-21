Best burgers in the country to be judged at SoBe WFF’s Burger Bash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The best burgers in all of the United States will be judged at the Burger Bash during the 20th edition of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach.

Event organizers scoured the country to find the best burgers to compete in their event, and they found 19 competitors vying to win the contest. The competitors in this year’s event come from Miami, New Jersey and the West Coast.

Food Network star Andrew Zimmern shared his thoughts on the competitors’ burgers as he took his first bites.

“Look at the moisture,” Zimmern said. “It’s so moist, has a little snap to it. It’s incredible. The onions, caramelized onions, bacon, potato rolls to top it off.”

Event organizers also have COVID detection dogs from Florida International University at the festival’s entrance.

