Ben Barnes can do it all. The actor who’s best known for his roles in “The Punisher” and “Shadow and Bone” is singing a different tune today! Ben has just released his first single, and it’s already got us wishing for more.

Ben Barnes (singing): “I wish for you to be happy. I wish for you to be free. I wish for you to be fearless. That’s wishes one, two and three.”

Ben’s making music!

The actor is launching his music career with the song “11:11!”

The music video features his pal and “Westworld” co-star Evan Rachel Wood.

Ben tells Deco music was his first passion in life, and he’s super excited to finally dive in.

Ben Barnes: “The word release for me is just 20 years of pent up wanting to do it, and today, I did it. I’m finally getting around to sounding like me and saying what I wanted to say and doing something authentic and heartfelt, and it feels really good.”

Ben’s music video dropped just a couple hours ago, and it’s already gotten over 100,000 views!

His first EP album drops next month.

Keep an eye out cause he’s gonna be telling Deco all about it!

