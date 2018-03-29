SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney royalty has arrived in South Florida to delight fans of all ages.

The iconic Disney princesses are taking to the skating arena for “Disney on Ice.”

The show is based on four Disney classics: “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen.”

Performers said their retelling of the beloved films is fun for the entire family. “Well, ‘Disney on Ice’ is about not only the classic Disney stories or new ones. It’s about bringing the whole family together,” said skater Matvey Matveev.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will also make an appearance.

The show will be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise through Sunday. Miami-Dade audiences can catch the extravaganza at the American Airlines Arena April 5-8.

