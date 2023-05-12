You can hear a lot of the world in the music of Gabby B. We sat down with the South Florida artist at Markee Music Studios in Deerfield Beach to find out what makes up her sound.

Geography plays a big part in the songs of Gabby B.

Gabby B: “Since I was born in Brazil, raised in France, lived in Canada, and here I like to mix up elements of cultural sounds from different countries that I know of and put it into a pop song.”

The Broward-based Miss B gets plenty of inspiration from her SoFlo surroundings.

Gabby B: “I just feel at home here, and I feel like the tropical vibe is me also, and the Miami style of music fits me super well, with the dancing and all of that.”

Moving comes naturally to the 23-year-old.

She’s an expert at belly-dancing.

There’s more to Gabby than movin’ and groovin’.

She tackled the subject of bullying on her latest single, “One Too Many.”

Gabby B, singing: “One too many disappointments/one too many branded as a castaway/blamed for the mistakes you’ve made.”

She’s also written a book for kids about her own experiences with bullying, called “Gabby B and her new School Adventures.”

Gabby B: “I have kid fans, and I want them to you know — if they’re going through the same thing — to read that and see me now and be like, ‘Wow, maybe I can be like successful.'”

The eternal question about songwriting is, what comes first — the music or the words?

For Gabby B, the answer is easy.

Gabby B: “The beat, yes, the vibe, whatever the beat gives off, that’s where my energy goes to.”

