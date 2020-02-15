Belkys Nerey hosts cooking class at Plantation Publix

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One of 7News’ very own held a cooking class in Plantation.

Belkys Nerey hosted the event at the Publix supermarket on South University Drive and Southwest 12th Street, Saturday evening.

What an amazing evening! Thank you publix #SOBEWFF @sgwinespirits el_chef_rey and team and thank you #bitewithbelkys fans for all your support 🍷🍝🍽 @ Publix Aprons Cooking School in Plantation https://t.co/e9CQxk6Mkl — Belkys Nerey (@belkysnerey) February 16, 2020

The longtime anchor shared her passion and expertise at Aprons Cooking School.

When she is not on set, Nerey is in the kitchen hosting her popular “Bite with Belkys” segment, right here on Channel 7.

