Who loves a good rooftop vibe?! EVERYBODY!!!!! I mean, what’s not to love? City views and nice breezes make for a good time had by all. Now, throw in some good food and drinks, and that’s a winning combination. Lucky for us the team behind Coyo Taco just launched their sexy new rooftop restaurant and lounge at the brand new Moxy South Beach.

The menu features some of your Mexican favorites given a modern twist by Chef Scott Lindquist. We started with some guacamole. I mean, how can you not? Fresh and so tasty cuz the avocados are mashed to order and served with house made salsas, of all spice levels, and warm chips.

Agua Chiles, the traditional Mexican ceviche (diver scallops $18, cobia $17, shrimp $18) came next followed by the Oysters Serena ($18) baked with creamed spinach, garlic jalapeno and cilantro butter with some crunchy crushed tortilla chips on top. Everyone at our table raved about the Seared Tuna Tostada with avocado mousse ($21) and the Enchiladas con Pollo ($24)– maybe it’s because the tortillas here are hand pressed and made fresh daily from ground cornmeal.

Serena is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., so get here soon cuz this roof is on fire.

Serena

Moxy South Beach

915 Collins Court (between 9th & 10th)

Miami, FL 33139

305-306-0776

restaurants@moxysouthbeach.com

Follow me @belkysnerey on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and @bitewithbelkys on Instagram

