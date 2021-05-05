Salvaje Miami

Salvaje: translated to English it means wild and in some Latin American countries it’s used to describe something that is terrific. In the case of Midtown Miami’s new rooftop restaurant, Salvaje, it’s both. This Japanese fusion restaurant chain is already crushing the globe with locations in Madrid, Barcelona, Marbella, Ibiza, Panama and Colombia and it’s new location, at Hyde Midtown, is its first spot here in the U.S.

Their focus is to use the best ingredients from all over the world to create their menu. Octopus from Spain, Alaskan King Salmon, Japanese Tuna and grade A Japanese Wagyu beef are some of the items you’ll see on the menu. Salvaje offers sushi as well and an omakase menu.

Eating outdoors in South Florida during the rainy season can be a challenge, but this place is equipped with a retractable roof so that’s not an issue. And if it’s a lounge-y vibe you’re after take a spot on one of Salvaje’s oversized daybeds and catch a sunset. They offer a Sunset Happy Hour with drink specials and a special food menu from 4-6 p.m. every day.

Salvaje

101 NE 34th St.

Miami, FL 33137

786-622-9911

IG: @salvajemiami

Follow me @bitewithbelkys on Instagram @belkysnerey on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.