We’re back with a small appetizer that’s big on flavor. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

4 jalapeños

8 slices bacon

8 oz. cream cheese, softened (or your favorite herbed cheese)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Slice the jalapeños in half, then remove the seeds by scraping out the insides.

Spread the cream cheese evenly inside each half shell.

Wrap each jalapeño in bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped jalapeños on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the bacon is crispy and the jalapeños are tender.

Enjoy!

