We’re back with a small appetizer that’s big on flavor. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
4 jalapeños
8 slices bacon
8 oz. cream cheese, softened (or your favorite herbed cheese)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Slice the jalapeños in half, then remove the seeds by scraping out the insides.
- Spread the cream cheese evenly inside each half shell.
- Wrap each jalapeño in bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped jalapeños on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the bacon is crispy and the jalapeños are tender.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.