Saturday night, date night, and we headed out to Brickell City Centre. It felt so good to be out and about after being vaccinated. The mall was hopping with people, and we were excited to check out EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen. The concept is sort of an East meets West situation, and it did not disappoint.

It felt like we ordered everything on the menu. Spiced Crispy Wings ($14) had them, Mushroom Spring Rolls ($10) and Papaya Salad ($12) had that too. Next up, Chicken Pad Thai ($16) Roasted Chicken Green Curry ($28) and Jumbo Shrimp Skewers ($22). We tried to stay within the classic Thai dishes on the menu and then washed them down with a beer flight (we used a car share service, after all). It was a trip to Thailand without ever leaving the 305.

At one point, a thunderstorm rolled through, but we were all good tucked away under the Brickell City Centre roof able to see the rain come down, but just happy to be back in “world” and enjoying a night out.

EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen

Brickell City Centre

701 South Miami Ave. 4th floor

Miami, FL 33131

305-425-9266

est33.us

Follow me on Instagram @belkysnerey @bitewithbelkys, Facebook and Twitter @belkysnerey

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.