The Miami restaurant scene … sometimes it’s all style and no substance. You can go somewhere that’s uber fab with a great scene, but the food is, well, meh. So when you come across a spot that delivers on both it’s like finding a pot of restaurant gold.

CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia is that place. The Miami location is Chef Lorena’s second spot, the first opened in 2017 in Las Vegas to rave reviews. The vibe is high energy with a nightlife feel, but the space is open, so it makes you feel “covid safe” while dining out.

The menu is Latin American inspired featuring a modern spin on classic dishes from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina to name just a few. We took a little flavor trip with our choices:

Lorena’s Arepa Basket

Peruvian Corvina Ceviche

Pork Belly Tacos

Crispy Peruvian Whole Fried Red Snapper

CHICA opened with a bang in late 2019 but, like everything else, was forced to close because of covid. Now Chef Lorena is back and better than ever giving Miami some of it’s favorite dishes with a little extra glam.

CHICA by Chef Lorena Garcia

5556 NE 4th Ct.

Miami, FL 33137

www.chicarestaurant.com/miami

(786) 632-7725

