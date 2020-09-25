Beef up your vegan lifestyle at Fort Lauderdale Old Riverhouse Vegan Village

Being vegan isn’t just about what you eat. It’s a lifestyle. Your food, your clothes and everything around you is animal free. It sounds like you’d be missing out, but there’s a new spot in Broward that wants to beef up the way you think about going vegan.

The Old Riverhouse Vegan Village in Fort Lauderdale combines food, fabulous shopping and a fantastic view along the New River.

Chef Jonny No Bones, Old Riverhouse Vegan Village: “The Vegan Village is a place to come to enjoy vegan fare and be with other like-minded people.”

This place has history.

Chef Jonny No Bones: “It’s actually the second oldest building in Fort Lauderdale.”

The building is over 100 years old. Step inside, because what’s old is new again.

Chef Jonny No Bones: “My restaurant, obviously, is the main attraction.”

Jonny No Bones Vegan Restaurant is 100% animal free.

Chef Jonny No Bones: “Pretty much anything you can have regularly, you can have here, but it’s cruelty free. There’s no honey, there’s no eggs. We have cheese, but our cheese is made from cashews and tapioca starch.”

The food looks like it’s got meat in it, but looks and tastes can be deceiving.

Chef Jonny No Bones: “If you ate my Smash Burger, you would not know it’s a Smash Burger, that it is vegan. You would think that it’s a real burger.”

From vegan ceviche made of coconut to meatless ribs made from corn, you won’t ask, “Where’s the beef?”

Rabbi Frank, diner: “Tastes just like regular food. Hamburgers and meatballs and all kinds of vegan food that you would tend to think is regular food.”

Heads up, carnivores. This place isn’t just for meat free eaters.

Ralph Confreda: “I am not missing the meat, and I am a big meat, fish guy, so it’s crazy.”

You can come for the food, but stick around for the shopping.

Chef Jonny No Bones: “I have a lot of boutiques in here. I have a jewelry boutique, I have a flower boutique, I have a tea boutique. I have a vinyl store, called Vinyl Locos, where you can get vintage vinyl.”

And everything in the shops is, you guessed it, vegan!

Chef Jonny No Bones: “I have a soap boutique as well, where you can get face oils and all-vegan soaps.”

If eating and shopping aren’t enough, they’ve got riverboat cruises, too. Say ahoy, matey, before or after you eat.

Chef Jonny No Bones: “There’s so much to look at here and touch and smell. It’s an all-sensory experience.”

Chef Jonny No Bones is planning a vegan masquerade dinner on Halloween and a vegan tiki cruise on Nov. 6.

FOR MORE INFO:

Old Riverhouse Vegan Village

301 SW 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-233-2667

www.riverhouseveganvillage.com

