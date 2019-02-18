You know the saying “where’s the beef?” Well, Deco will tell you where it is: Smith & Wollensky. At this South Beach steakhouse, it’s not just the fine wine that is aged to perfection — it’s the meat, too. For a few weeks, the aging process has an added ingredient.

Chef Brian Doyle, Smith & Wollensky: “Smith & Wollensky is America’s steakhouse. We are here at Smith & Wollensky in Miami Beach. There are a few across the country as well.”

They’re serving all kinds of beef and seafood, but the specialty is dry-aged steak.

Chef Brian Doyle: “We take our steaks, and we put them into a refrigerator that is temperature and humidity controlled that will extract the liquid. It won’t make it into a jerky, but it takes about five percent of the moisture out of the steak, and that way it intensifies the steak flavor.”

From now until St. Patty’s Day, Smith & Wollensky has a steak special you’re not gonna want to miss.

Chef Brian Doyle: “We are soaking our prime New York with Irish American whisky.”

The beef isn’t taking a bath in the booze, but it does get wrapped in it.

Chef Brian Doyle: “We start out by soaking a cheese cloth in Irish American whisky, and we’ll wrap in our prime bone in New York strip loin.”

While the meat chills out in the aging room, the spirits-soaked cheese cloth gets a whisky spray down to add even more flavor.

Chef Brian Doyle: “We’ll age it for 30 days, and we’ll resoak it every day.”

Once it’s ready, the New York cut sirloin gets a little seasoning, and it’s cooked to perfection.

Chef Brian Doyle: “We use the broiler, so it really enhances all the flavor and caramelizes the meat.”

The aging and the whiskey not only add to the color of the meat, it adds to the taste.

Chef Brian Doyle: “It gives it a nice smokiness. It will accent some fruitiness and some little bit of vanilla accents, but at the end of the day, you don’t get big whisky flavor. It’s just mild.”

The cost for the whiskey-aged steak? Sixty-five dollars.

Robert Fernandez: “Anything with whisky I am all for, so I think it makes for a great steak. I enjoyed it quite a bit.”

You don’t need to be 21 to enjoy the beef aged in booze, but you do need to request it when you make a reservation at the restaurant.

