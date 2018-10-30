A big voice! A big personality! Big fashion! No, we’re not talking about Shireen. We’re talking about rock legend Freddie Mercury. Deco’s glam reporter Chris Van Vliet hung with the guys who are bringing his story to the big screen.

And big mustaches, too! I actually wanted to grow a mustache for this interview, but only had three days to prepare, so that idea went out the window. I flew to Las Vegas to rock out with the cast of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” takes us back to the beginnings of Queen and how the band came together.

Gwilym Lee: “You hear the music everywhere. You hear Queen songs everywhere. You hear it on the radio, you hear it in a shop, you hear it in a sports stadium or whatever, and what’s great is going back to the origins of the songs and imagining them being written for the first time.”

Rami Malek (as Freddie Mercury): “I write songs.”

Gwilym Lee (as Brian May): “Our lead singer just quit.”

Rami Malek (as Freddie Mercury): “Well, then, you’ll need someone new.”

Rami Malek doesn’t just play Freddie Mercury, he becomes Freddie Mercury.

Chris Van Vliet: “Rami, what was the one thing that really helped you get the essence of Freddie Mercury?”

Rami Malek: “Working with someone who helped me articulate all of his movements, from dancing to just picking up a teacup. Everything that happened with Freddie was spontaneous, and that’s what I wanted to be able to do every day.”

Reporter: “Freddie, concerning your private life…”

Rami Malek (as Freddie Mercury): “What more do you need to know? I make music.”

Rami Malek steals every scene he’s in — as he should. I mean, he’s playing Freddie freaking Mercury.

But since his performance is so good, it almost overshadows the movie as a whole, which isn’t quite on that level.

Gwilym Lee (as Brian May): “I want to give the audience a song that they can perform.” (stomp stomp clap)

All of the iconic songs that you know and love are in here — and they’ll be stuck in your head for days after.

But the real star just might be that iconic mustache.

Rami Malek: “It’s a pretty powerful mustache. I got quite used to it. I liked walking around the streets of London with that mustache. It was a shame to have to shave it off.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You should bring it back.”

Rami Malek: “I will.”

Ben Hardy (as Roger Taylor): “You’re a legend, Fred.”

Rami Malek (as Freddie Mercury): “We’re all legends.”

And you can check out “Bohemian Rhapsody” in larger-than-life style. Deco is giving away passes to see any screening of it at the AutoNation IMAX screen at the Museum of Science and Discovery in Fort Lauderdale. Just email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com and you could win.

So, if you happen to run into Rami on the street, he may pose for a pic with you — but if he agrees, don’t push your luck.

Fan: “Can you say hi to my friends?”

Rami Malek: “Nope, but I’ll take a picture. Is that all right?”

Oh, the awkwardness! This video quickly went viral after last night’s encounter. The caption said, “Probably the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me.” Now two and a half million people have seen that embarrassing moment.

But hey, she had a moment with Rami, so good for her!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.