‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ gets an upgrade with two new seasons by Mike Judge

(CNN) — Comedy Central on Wednesday announced “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge will reimagine the Gen X MTV series in two new seasons. Judge also will create additional spinoffs and specials of the animated series.

“Beavis and Butt-Head,” which first aired in 1993, quickly became a pop culture hit. It centered around two oddball teenage couch potatoes whose commentary is anything but wise.

Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice-over for both characters for Comedy Central.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said in a statement.

After the first run of the series, Judge went on to create “Silicon Valley” and “King of the Hill,” and movies such as “Office Space” and “Idiocracy,” among others.

