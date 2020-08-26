Beauty Supply Express app brings beauty products, services to your door

We live in a world where all your beauty needs come right to your house.

And this South Florida service is needed now more than ever, thanks to COVID, because with all this time cooped up, you do not wanna have to be your own beauty technician.

Deco Drive Announcer: “Running out of eye shadow? Aw-shucks! Filing your nail too short? Yikes! Ripping off that pesky hangnail? Oww!”

Lynn Martinez: “There’s gotta be a better way!!!”

Deco Drive Announcer: “There is!”

Lynn Martinez: “Really, Deco Drive announcer guy?!?!”

Beauty Supply Express is here to help!

Lakeshia Grays: “It’s a virtual matrix for the beauty industry, and this is the new game-changer. This is the way of upscaling the beauty industry and bringing convenience to each and every customer.”

Think of this as the Uber Eats for beauty and hair products and services.

You just use the app to let them know what you need.

Lakeshia Grays: “One of our customer support reps will reach out to you and confirm everything before your appointment.”

From the comfort of your home, you can have your lashes taken care of, or your nails. Oooh, pretty.

Tierra Wilson: “For somebody to come to you, it’s just a weight off your shoulders, you know? It’s convenient for the client, it’s convenient for me.”

If you find yourself in a jam, needing supplies ASAP, or you’d just rather not leave home…

Lakeshia Grays: “You can order same day and receive your products in less than two hours. That’s the beauty of our service: it’s for instant gratification.”

Toria Fanakos: “In a time where you don’t really wanna go anywhere and you wanna practice social distancing, I think it’s phenomenal to have access to anything you wanna do beauty-wise at the touch of your fingertips.”

That’s what it’s all about.

Lakeshia Grays: “We’re here to service them, to keep them home, to keep them safe and most importantly, keep them beautiful.”

The Beauty Supply Express is available in the Google Play Store, and it’s coming soon to iPhone.

FOR MORE INFO:

Beauty Supply Express

