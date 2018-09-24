Beautiful Me Skin Boutique offers alternative to eyelash extensions

Extensions can do wonders, but some ladies may want a different way to get their eyelashes poppin.’ We’re here to tell you it can be done — and it’s an eye-opening experience.

Lynn Martinez: “These lashes are so pretty!”

Eyebrow extensions can be amazing, as yours truly knows first-hand.

Lynn Martinez: “I just woke up this way!”

But now there’s an alternative to making your lashes look on fleek. Introducing the lash lift.

Julisa Terrero, owner: “It’s just your natural lashes being curled using a solution.”

Beautiful Me Skin Boutique offers lash lifts for $89 at their South Miami location.

Julisa Terrero: “Lately, that’s one of my most popular services.”

Julisa, the owner, uses a water adhesive to stick silicon rods onto your eyelids, then applies the lifting solution to your lashes. Just a few minutes later and the solution is ready to be removed.

Julisa Terrero: “I also tint the lashes as well, so it gives a nice pop of black.”

Once that’s all done, it’s time for the big reveal.

Monica Carrera, customer: “Oh, my God! It was shocking. I didn’t know my eyelashes were this long. It’s relaxing, and the after part, you don’t feel the heaviness of fake lashes.”

Better yet, the lash lifts will last you six to 12 weeks, and you don’t have to worry about refills like you would with extensions.

Julisa Terrero: “After the treatment, there’s absolutely no maintenance involved.”

You’re not supposed to wet your lashes or put mascara on them for 24 hours afterward.

FOR MORE INFO:

Beautiful Me Skin Boutique

7000 SW 62nd Ave Suite 330

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 301-4917

https://www.beautifulmeskinboutique.com/

