It’s been the hottest summer ever and we’re not even exaggerating. So,if there’s a way to beat the heat, we’re all ears.

And at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, it gets so cold, your ears could fall off. But that’s not going to happen.

You might think about a sauna when picturing a spa, but cryotherapy and other options can help you beat the heat.

When it feels like 175 degrees outside.

Weslye Saunders: “It’s been miserable, and that’s putting it lightly.”

Easy. Just add a negative.

Yamil Torres: It’s negative 175. You’ll live through it. Trust me. You will.

Alex Miranda: “Are you sure?”

Yamil Torres: Yes, I’m positive.”

No, seriously at the Carillon Miami Wellness resort in North Beach.

Yamil Torres: “We are the largest spa on the eastern seaboard.”

Where, in this whole-body cryotherapy chamber, it literally gets colder than Antarctica. Take that, record heat.

Yamil Torres: Three minutes your’e in and out. It’s quick.”

Alex Miranda: “Is this going to be painful? Like what does it feel like?”

Yamil Torres: It isn’t painful. It’s like having a cooling pad throughout your whole body, so it’ll lower inflammation, burn calories and tighten the skin as well.”

But, if you do like your appendages…

Yamil Torres: “You have to wear your socks, and you have to have a closed shoe as well so that your toes don’t fall off.”

Alex Miranda: “Haha what? Are you serious?”

Yamil Torres: “No, seriously.”

Alex Miranda: “Do I have to sign a waiver?”

Yamil Torres: “You do.”

So many thoughts.

Alex Miranda: “You’re saying it’s not a torture chamber.”

Yamil Torres: “Yes and no.”

Alex Miranda: “In a good way.”

Yamil Torres: “In a good way. It’s great. It feels really good. It’s kind of like a little jumpstart for the body.”

Jacqueline is a fan.

Jacqueline Robles: “I feel like a new person. This is like a natural pre-workout for me. I love it.”

But they don’t call it The Everest for nothing.

Alex Miranda: “Alright, I have 13 seconds to get inside. Ahh, Yamel. I can’t believe i’m doing this.”

No, I think I really am. I’m frozen, in place. But, I’m refrehse actually feels nice. And, makes you look like barbie in a box.

Ready to get wet?

Weslye Saunders: After the initial shock, then your body starts to come to a state of homeostasis and it feels great.”

Enter the igloo, which drops…

Alex Miranda: “Cold water, but not just cold water. It’s ice water.”

And, with the push of a button…

Yamil Torres: “You have eucalyptus. You have menthol, to kind of open up all the sinuses and everything. And you have mint.”

Kevin: “I need one. I need one in my house.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it’s my turn? “Do I have to?”

I’m a new, cooler person now and refreshed. But is it cheating if we end our day the it started, in oppressive humidity?

During Miami Spa Month, which runs through August, you can choose cryo and one of the other touchless treatments, as wells as access to that igloo, the pool, the beach and so much more for $109 at the Carillon.

MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33141

carillonhotel