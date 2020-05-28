Bear necessities: ‘Labor of Love’ tests ‘dad-chelors’ by heading into nature

One woman is dating 13 guys vying to be her baby daddy, but you ain’t seen nothing yet. On this week’s “Labor of Love,” they throw in some wild life.

Kristy Katzmann, mom to be: “The truth is, these guys have blown me away from the beginning.”

Romance is in the air.

Kristin Davis, host: “We set up a glamping tent for you around the bend.”

The fresh air.

Kristin Davis: “Some s’mores, hidden cameras and a bear!”

On this week’s “Labor of Love,” 13 “dad-chelors” are coming face-to-face with a bear.

Kristin Davis: “The bear is going to emerge from the woods behind you.”

Kristy Katzmann: “This drill is to give me insight into how they’re going to be strong protective fathers.”

Mommy wannabe Kristy Katzmann is getting outdoors-y this week.

Kristy Katzmann: “Survival of the fittest, and I guess I’m included in that.”

As she continues trying to find the right man to “bear” her seed.

Kristy Katzmann: “Worse than the bear is that it was like 20 degrees, and I was sitting outside all night.”

Each potential papa will get to spend quality time by the campfire with Kristy.

Contestant: “I hope, on an emotional and physical level, she’s attracted to me.”

Kristy roasted more than just marshmallows.

Kristy Katzmann: “I just got some information that some people don’t want to be here, and there’s some people that don’t even know my name, and that’s disappointing.”

Not so fast.

Contestant: “I know your name. I want to be here.”

Kristy Katzmann: “I like this.”

Even though Kristy’s quest to find a baby daddy is entertaining, it’s the real deal.

Kristy Katzmann: “I’m really looking to fall in love with a guy that I can also see as the father of my children.”

Does Kristy find the perfect partner? Does she have a baby?

Kristy Katzmann: “I can honestly tell you that the experience has been great. I think there are surprises along the way, even for myself, but I’m very happy, and I feel really confident in how this whole journey has gone, and I’m just really excited that we’re finally all getting to watch it.”

Kristy confronts tattlers and animatronic bears in an all-new “Labor of Love,” Thursday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

