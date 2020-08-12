Bear Grylls hosts ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,’ a new competition streaming on Amazon Prime

Hanging out with Bear Grylls isn’t easy. Even if you’re just chillin’ at his place, you have to find your own food and probably want to think twice before drinking the lemonade. Now, his latest challenge takes hundreds of survival wannabees halfway around the world.

Bear Grylls is hosting: “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,” featuring 66 teams from 30 countries.

Bear Grylls: “One or two hours sleep max a night, you know, so many different adventure disciplines, climbing and kayaking, mountain biking and running.”

The challenge was filmed last fall before we all had to keep our distance.

Grylls and competitors from across the globe say they hope the show is inspiring.

Competitor: “You’re strong.”

Bear Grylls: “I think we’re at a time now in the world where people are crying out for inspiration and positivity and stuff that reminds them they’ve got it inside. We all have it. It’s called resilience, that fire inside.”

Travis Macy: “All of these things are up in the air, and you’ve got a lot of faith in yourself and your team in order to navigate that tough situation.”

Competitor: “That gave me goosebumps.”

Clyfton Lyle: “The more we come together in our communities, different races, different sexual orientations, just everyone coming together for a common goal, we go much further.”

For one team, their fans at home kept them going through the difficult journey.

Nungshi Malik: “Our fans, or people who read about us, and more than us inspiring them, I think it’s the inspiration we draw from these ordinary, resilient women who are constantly fighting their own mountains to merely survive.”

So much has changed since the show was shot, but there could be more to come.

Producers believe “The Eco-Challenge” can overcome the COVID challenge.

Lisa Hennessy: “We want to make sure that everyone is safe, and there’s different rules that every country has. It’s like the teams. It’s like one step in front of the other.”

Their latest “Eco-Challenge” expedition premieres Friday on Amazon Prime.

