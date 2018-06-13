Beach House Clams/Beach House Pompano

(WSVN) - It’s a delicious perk of living in South Florida … filling up on fresh catch after spending a sunny day on the beach. Delicious shellfish is on the menu. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Rick Schwager
The Restaurant: Beach House Pompano, Pompano Beach
The Dish: Beach House Clams
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. fresh shallots, minced
1 tbsp. fresh garlic, minced
2 oz. white wine
1 tsp. fresh oregano, minced
1 tsp. fresh thyme, minced
1 tsp. andouille sausage, minced
1 oz. butter, softened
14 each littleneck clams
2 oz. chicken broth
1 tsp. olive oil
Fresh bread, sliced
Method of Preparation:
- In a medium-hot sauté pan, add in the andouille sausage, garlic and shallots along with the oil. Allow to sauté for 1 minute, allowing the garlic and shallots to lightly brown.
- Add in the clams and continue to sauté for an additional minute, making sure to stir throughout.
- Add in the white wine and chicken broth. Immediately cover tightly. Allow the clams to open. This will take several minutes. Once clams start opening, add in remaining ingredients.
To Plate:
Pile high into a serving bowl and serve with some fresh bread.
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion:
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
Beach House Pompano
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 607-6530
beachhousepompano.com
