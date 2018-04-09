Be bold in bright, neon swimsuit styles

Swimwear in South Florida has always been about sexy, daring cuts — but now you can attract even more attention. Swimwear is going retro with some eye-popping colors that you just can’t miss.

The ’80s were all about big hair, MTV and bright neon colors.

This summer, the trend is back — in pink, green and yellow.

Anastagia Pierre, Hot Miami Styles: “The neon colors are all the rage. We have lots of bright, popping, colorful colors and cuts and styles for all shapes and sizes.”

Lea Michele, Amber Rose and Kylie Jenner are all rocking the look.

Deco hit the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel and teamed up with Hot Miami Styles for this eye-popping trend.

Anastagia Pierre: “Hot Miami Styles is one of Miami’s hottest clothing brands.”

Anastagia Pierre: “We’re seeing the neon trend in all different cuts and styles. We have some fun lace-ups, we have some bikinis, we have one-pieces.”

Take the plunge with this neon pink monokini.

Anastagia Pierre: “We are looking at Brianna modeling this beautiful neon pink plunging swimsuit that even Barbie would love in her wardrobe.”

This lace-up bikini is totally tubular.

Anastagia Pierre: “This is Alley modeling our beautiful lace-up trendy bikini. It’s bold, it’s bright, it’s playful, and it’s perfect for summer. The crisscross detail is all the rage this season. Definitely a standout at the pool or the beach.”

The neon trend also applies to prints.

Check out this daring one-piece.

Anastagia Pierre: “We’re looking at a beautiful one-piece, tropical colors. Love the way this is sitting on her. It is definitely a standout.”

While there were plenty of trends from the ’80s we could do without, looks like these bright, colorful looks are here to stay.

Anastagia Pierre: “The Miami sun is bright and bold, so that’s what we wanna showcase for our swimwear. It’s fun, it’s flirty.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.