Be ahead of the fashion game for spring with ruffle swimwear at Jypsea Local

Spring is just around the corner, and you know what that means: more people will be hitting the beach, so if you wanna be a step ahead of the fashion game, listen up! Deco’s checking out a swimsuit trend that’ll have you all ruffled up.

A little extra fabric never looked cuter!

When it comes to swimwear, less isn’t more anymore.

Ruffles are making waves as one of the hottest style trends.

Stefanie Holtzheuser, Jypsea Local: “I really love playing with ruffles because I think it adds a feminine touch to any suit.”

SoFlo luxury brand Jypsea Local has a new store in Fort Lauderdale, ad they’re here to help you make a splash.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “Jypsea local is primarily a swimwear brand, and we also specialize in ath-leisure wear and making women feel beautiful.”

Jypsea Local is all about bright colors and fun prints, and ruffles are the perfect way to take any suit to the next level.

Whether it’s a one-piece…

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “A plunging neckline one piece with an open back and ruffles on the hips to accentuate curves.”

Or a bikini with tons of versatility…

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “You can pull up the strings on the bottom and make it more of a high cut, and then, you can also pull up the ruffles on the top to sit on the shoulder, or pull it off the shoulder for an off the shoulder look.”

Need more proof ruffles are hot, hot, hot?

Celebs like Rita Ora, January Jones, Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Michelle Geller can’t get enough of ’em.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “I think it kinda gives us an excuse to play and get back to our playful side. Get out in the sun, accessorize and, you know, have a fun suit that’s a little bit more flirty.”

The best part is Jypsea swimsuits are also durable because they’re made for the girl on the go.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “Our suits are made for girls who are active. We use two to three layers of fabric.”

Meaning you won’t just look good wearing them, you’ll feel fab too!

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “You will feel like a queen!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jypsea Local

3320 NE 32nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-648-9581

jypsealocal.com

