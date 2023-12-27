MIAMI (WSVN) - With just four days until the new year, Bayfront Park is being prepped for the vibrant New Year’s Eve festivities.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo shared details of the exciting lineup, featuring 28 singers and groups, starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“This year, we’re having 28 singers and groups,” said Carollo. “This is why other cities wait until late at night to bring in their talent. We have to start at 6 p.m.”

7News cameras on Wednesday captured crews setting up stages, signaling the city’s readiness to welcome residents and visitors to a lively celebration.

“I’m going to be singing my song ‘Champagne,’ because we have to celebrate with a little bit of Champagne, so it’s the perfect song to end the year,” said performer Genesis Diaz.

“This is my second time, and I am so excited to close out the show,” said performer Roxy Nodarse.

A special guest will also been seen from the top of the InterContinental: the Big Orange, which is back in action for the first time since COVID.

“He’s been sick since COVID but since has recuperated,” one person said

Even as people get ready for the big celebration, Miami Police officials are reminding partygoers to be safe.

“We encourage everyone not to engage in celebratory gunfire, because the bullets that come up absolutely have to come down, and it might be your life or a loved ones that you might be saving,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales

General admission to the event is free, allowing attendees to bring blankets while offering items for purchase on-site.

A police officer emphasized the presence of federal, state and local authorities for added security during the event on Sunday.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP tickets are available for purchase on the event’s website.

Fort Lauderdale officials are also gearing up for a big party on Sunday.

Revelers there get to see a 20-foot-tall anchor drop covered with LED lights.

“We do it every year now at midnight on New Year’s Eve. We welcome everybody to come,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis

If you don’t get tired of the celebrations on Sunday, on New Year’s Day in downtown Miami, the party moves to local eateries, where businesses like Julia & Henry’s food hall and others along Flagler Street will host their own celebrations.

“The start of a new tradition for Miami and downtowners. It will have live music, entertainment, DJ, the best food in Miami, for sure,” said Julia & Henry’s spokesperson Antonella Santomau.

South Florida promises a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration for all.

Local officials are asking partygoers to avoid drinking and driving, to use public transit, and ridesharing apps. People won’t be allowed to bring coolers to the events but are encouraged to bring their blankets and jackets, as the temperatures are going to be cold.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.