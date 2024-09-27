LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A caped crusader who’s been around for more than 85 years got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Batman is the first superhero to get a Hollywood star, with neighboring sidewalk stars belonging to television’s Batman, Adam West and the co-creator of Batman, Bob Kane.

Created for DC Comics by Kane with Bill Finger, Batman first appeared in 1939’s “Detective Comics #27” and since then the Dark Knight has stood as a symbol of determination, courage, and justice.

“Zock,” “Pow,” and “Whap!” Batman made it into the Saturday morning cartoon lineup in 1968, with Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s “Batman: The Animated Series.” The series also won acclaim with an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program, the first cartoon based on a comic book to do so.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman!” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While Batman has starred in film since 1940, the most recent movie series kicked off in 1989 with Tim Burton and actor Michael Keaton’s achievement of “Batman.”

Then, in 2005, a new Batman for a new era of storytelling was portrayed in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins,” the first of the Dark Knight Trilogy. Through the decades, Batman has entertained moviegoers, with the latest movie release, the 2022 “The Batman,” nominated for three Academy Awards.

Through it all, Batman’s continued adventures through the pages of DC Comics reaches readers around the globe every month.

