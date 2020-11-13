Batch, The Cookie Company offers delicious treats through their takeout window

If chocolate and candy are your pandemic go-to snacks, well, more power to you, but some of us are cookie people, and Deco found some cookies that are a batch made in heaven.

2020 has been a monstrous year for lots of businesses, but Batch, The Cookie Company figured out a way to keep business booming during the pandemic.

Their secret: they opened a window.

Adam August, Batch, The Cookie Company: “We would have never seen the impact of just working out of a window had it not been for COVID, which is extremely ironic.”

Ironic and lucky because the takeout window makes it easy for people to get their cookie fixes.

Adam August: “Business really has increased exponentially through COVID. We’ve been doing some of the best months revenue-wise that we’ve done.”

There’s a tasty reason people are window-shopping here. It’s all about the cookies.

Chef Max Santiago, Batch, The Cookie Company: “My concept with the cookies was chef-driven techniques and ingredients. What the best chocolates are, what different types of fillings and ingredients are available to me out there.”

Chef Max Santiago used to work his magic at the Salty Donut.

Now, he’s one of the Batch Street Boys, and he’s taking his cookie-making skills to the max.

Max Santiago: “We actually make, like, whatever the toppings are, we make different bases and we make homemade fillings. For instance, one of the one’s that’s my favorite is our homemade cookies and cream.”

Chef makes them by rolling a scoop of cream cheese and Oreo filling into chocolate dough and popping it in the oven.

Then, it’s dipped into chocolate ganache, topped with Oreo crumbles and, voila, your cookies and cream dream comes true.

Max Santiago: “We take it that extra step.”

Cookies and cream is one of the sinful six cookies that includes chocolate chip, fun-frutti, pear and oats, Nutella swirl and PB&J.

The good news is Batch has something for everybody.

Michelle Besu, customer: “They have the best vegan and gluten-free cookies — so good.”

Those cookies — chocolate chip walnut, peanut butter chocolate chunk, lemon-blueberry and pumpkin snickerdoodle — may not be as naughty, but they’re just as nice.

Max Santiago: “I take just as much research and development to create these cookies and make them just as delicious.”

So, if you’re in the mood for some colossal cookies, make it over to Batch, The Cookie Company.

Their door may be closed, but their window is always open.

Donnell Campbell, customer: “Everybody’s been stuck in their house. Every now and then, you just need a treat, something to pick you up just to keep you going, and Batch is definitely here for everybody for that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Batch, The Cookie Company

917 NE Fifth Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-533-8200

www.batchcookieco.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.