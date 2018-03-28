Barton G. The Restaurant upgrades menu with bigger, flashier dishes

Nobody should accuse Barton G. The Restaurant of resting on its laurels. The 305 hotspot continues to put a new spin on its eye-popping menu. They’ve done it again, with a variety of dishes that you really have to see to believe.

Jeff O’Neill, chef: “We change our menus about once a year. We do about an 80 percent overhaul, so you never know what you’re gonna get. It keeps you coming back for something new.”

And this isn’t your run-of-the mill menu.

Jeff O’Neill: “Barton G. is one of those unique, over-the-top experiences. It’s dinner and entertainment in one — ‘dinnertainment,’ you could say.”

Here, it’s all about taste … and presentation. Which makes sense when you feast your eyes on new menu items like the Don’t Be a Jerk Chicken.

Jeff O’Neill: “It’s sweet, it’s savory, it’s a whole roasted chicken with a presentation that you can’t miss.”

Served in a birdcage, the dish features chicken videos, including one of the nude birds — twerking. Put some clothes on, will ya?!

There’s also the The Lawn Moo-er, which is grass fed beef served on a lawnmower — complete with sound effects.

And the Honey Bee My Surf N Turf, with a beehive and beekeeper’s mask.

Safety first.

Gina Canoniga, customer: “I’ve never, ever seen anything like this in my life at a restaurant. I didn’t know whether I should just sit and look at it like a piece of art, or eat it. But it’s absolutely delicious.”

And those are just some of the entrees!

How about El Cubanito for dessert?

Jeff O’Neill: “It’s a coffee flan with an espresso sauce. It has pastelitos, tobacco-laced chocolate cigars.”

Wash it all down with lovely libations like sangria.

Or peek into the future with the B.G. 2069.

Jeff O’Neill: “It’s a spicy margarita. It’s served with a steampunk mask and a glowing lamp at your table.”

Mario Rivero, customer: “The spicy margarita was obviously spicy, but actually had a great flavor mixed into it, and it was really awesome.”

This place is already a South Beach staple, so why bother changing things up so much?

Jeff O’Neill: “We always have to keep things interesting, keep things moving forward as a brand. We try to up our game every season.”

Cheers to that.

FOR MORE INFO:

Barton G. The Restaurant

1427 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 672-8881

http://www.bartong.com/

