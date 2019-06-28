Barton G. The Restaurant in South Beach is serving up humongous desserts

Go big or go home. Barton G. The Restaurant definitely lives up to that motto. We’re all about being extra here at Deco, so we stopped by to check out their new sweet treats, and these are huge!

Finally! Construction we can get excited about!

This meal on wheels is just one of the new giant desserts at Barton G. The Restaurant on South Beach.

Rod Chitikov, Barton G. The Restaurant: “All three desserts actually bring out the inner child, whether the ingredients or whether, just you know, the feeling of nostalgia when you were growing up as a kid.”

This is the crane, and if you’re a choco-holic, it’s your new best friend.

It’s a chocolate mousse and brownie cake that’s covered in dark chocolate sauce.

And for the finishing touch…

Rod Chitikov: “When the cake gets dropped on the table, the server comes out with a jet pack full with whipped cream.”

Looking for something a little fruitier?

Take a trip to the strawberry fields.

Rod Chitikov: “The inside is a red velvet cake that’s stuffed with strawberry jam, and it has a cream cheese mousse, and it also comes with fresh strawberries that are dipped in dark chocolate and has pistachio crumbs on top.”

There’s no point crying over spilled ice cream, especially at the beach.

This ooey, gooey dish is probably big enough to feed your friends, their friends and your favorite Deco Drive anchor.

Rod Chitikov: “So Oops I dropped my ice cream, we make a huge, four-foot tall phyllo dough and brown sugar and cinnamon cone. It sits on top of a vanilla cake, and it has a lot of strawberries on it. It also has a lot of graham cracks to resemble the sand.”

And if you thought that wasn’t sweet enough, underneath that giant cone is tons of strawberry ice cream and chocolate frosting.

Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate any sweet occasion.

Kelly Kukhaleishvili, customer: “The desserts at Barton G. are what real birthday desserts should look like.”

Juan Oliva, customer: “Every bite, you know, it gets every single one of the senses. Child. Older person. I don’t care who you are, you’re gonna love the taste of it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Barton G. The Restaurant – Miami Beach

1427 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-8881

www.bartong.com/

