Barter Wynwood lets you trade old junk for free food, drinks

For my next trick, I’ll be turning an old sofa into a couple of beers. One South Florida bar is happy to take your money, but they’ll also take anything you have laying around the house.

Barter Wynwood is sharing a trade secret.

Matthew Ohashi, Barter Wynwood: “Barter Wynwood is a bar where you can bring in your old stuff to potentially trade for food or drinks.”

Here’s the deal: you bring in vintage stuff that’s collecting dust at home, and if they like it you get free stuff!

Matthew Ohashi: “The word barter means trade but its not really a common word, its more of an old time thing and we thought lets bring that back to the modern day.”

It’s up to the folks at Barter to decide if they want your stuff. And if so, what you can get for it?

Matthew Ohashi: “It can be as little as a $20 tab that you can use for the night or if you bring in something we really like, it can be your first round free for any day you come for up to a month. Or two or three.”

From cameras to clocks, sofas to suitcases — the older the better.

Matthew Ohashi: “Specifically, we are looking for things that are pre-21st century. Things that are older and not around anymore.”

Now you just have decide what Barter Wynwood has that you want.

Matthew Ohashi: “We have signature cocktails; they range from drinks being made with fresh pressed juices and herbs. It’s a pretty diverse menu but its focused around the different South American cuisine, ranging from Mexico to Peru, and on and on.”

Barter Wynwood sounds like a win-win.

Vanessa Romero, customer: “I bartered because I didn’t have any use for it at my house any more. It was just lying around and I wanted to share the experience with everyone else.”

Just think of the record tab you’ll get when you unload that record collection.

FOR MORE INFO:

Barter Wynwood

255 NW 27th Terr.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 310-9720

http://barterwynwood.com/

