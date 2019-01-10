It’s a nightmare situation for anyone: Your loved one goes missing, and we don’t mean your in-laws. We’re talking about pets here, people. Deco’s barking up the right tree with the cast of “A Dog’s Way Home.”

Bryce Dallas Howard (as Bella): “My name is Bella, and this is how I met Lucas.”

Alexandra Shipp (as Olivia): “She does seem to really like you.”

A human’s best friend. So adorable, so precious — which makes it so heartbreaking when our “fur-ever” friends go missing.

Bryce Dallas Howard (as Bella): “Squirrel, squirrel, squirrel!”

Ashley Judd (as Terri): “Bella!”

“A Dog’s Way Home” is about one pup’s long journey back to her human family. That dog, Bella, is voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Dogs and human beings couldn’t be any more different, and yet that bond is so profound and has existed for thousands and thousands of years. Truly, all stories that are about dogs and their owners are completely universal.”

Here’s Bryce with her four-legged other half. Her real name is Shelby, and her owner is actually the author of the book this movie is based on. Who’s a good girl?!

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Shelby, the young actress, the performer who plays Bella, is the most incredible dog. She did a heck of a job. She was absolutely the heart and soul of this movie.”

Shelby’s also getting rave reviews from her co-stars, including Ashley Judd, who plays one of her on-screen owners.

Ashley Judd: “She’s got good moxie. She’s really playful and also incredibly bright.”

Sounds like this newcomer has a bright future in showbiz.

Bryce Dallas Howard (as Bella): “I was never going to stop searching.”

This happens to be Bryce’s first voice acting role, and she didn’t even join the film until after it was shot!

Bryce Dallas Howard (as Bella): “To get to portray Bella and Bella’s voice, I just cannot wait to show my kids!”

Shireen and I can’t wait to show our kids, too. Our fur babies, to be exact: Milo and Rigby. Such mama’s boys.

“A Dog’s Way Home” arrives in theaters on Friday, Jan. 11.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.