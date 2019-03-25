Barber gives unique 3D haircuts of celebrity faces

(WSVN) - One Texas barber is proving he’s a cut above the rest with a new trend that has social media going wild.

Rob Ferrel, a.k.a. Rob the Original, has been going viral for his unique haircuts.

The barber from San Antonio most recently cut rapper Yung Joc’s hair and gave him a portrait of the late Tupac Shakur shaved in the back of his head.

The scalp has become his canvas for tons of different hair art.

He posted a cut to his Instagram earlier this month of reggae legend Bob Marley, complete with dreads.

Another video earned him thousands of views after he cut a 3D portrait of the late Selena Quintanilla.

So far he’s recreated several celebrities from DJ Khaled to Cardi B.

Fans are now waiting to see what he clips up next.

