Bar Rita serves traditional guac with a twist in Fort Lauderdale

Variety is the spice of life, and guacamole is spicy. Now some local heroes are serving you enough guac varieties for a food orgy.

Bar Rita is mixing things up in Fort Lauderdale.

Andrew Balick, Bar Rita: “It’s American-Mexican fusion food, paired with handcrafted cocktails.”

The restaurant is from the team behind Tap 42.

Andrew Balick: “Bar Rita stands out because of our rooftop concept. We have two bars, we have downstairs, we have upstairs, and a from-scratch kitchen with a very dedicated culinary team.”

Bar Rita’s fajitas are hot and the margarita’s are cool.

But it’s what they are doing with avocados that’ll have you saying, “Holy guacamole!”

Andrew Balick: “Everyone loves guacamole, and we knew that would be our number one selling appetizer, so we created an entire section around it.”

Bar Rita found a way to make this appetizer even more appealing.

Andrew Balick: “Why expand on guacamole? We thought we could improve on something using guacamole as a base.”

The spicy tuna and mango guacamole has diced mango, sushi-grade tuna, and sriracha.

The queso-mole will have you asking, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Andrew Balick: “It’s a fusion of two wonderful ingredients. We create a reservoir in the guacamole and fill it with hot queso, and we serve it with chips, and it’s topped with crispy bacon and pico de gallo.”

The truffle street corn flavor has Mexican street corn and a cheesy truffle cream sauce.

Andrew Balick: “We infuse truffle into the crema. It has charred corn and cotija cheese. It has a nice, salty element, and it is topped with a chili lime spice.”

Barry Henderson, customer: “Bar Rita is an amazing place to hang out. The food is terrific — not to mention the awesome drinks.”

Sure, they’ve got traditional guac with onions and cilantro, but the fun flavors are always a smashing good idea.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bar Rita

1401 S Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 990-6658

https://barritaftl.com/

