Banana Pudding/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

1 box powdered instant vanilla pudding

1 ½ cups whole milk

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups of cool whip or 2 cups of heavy cream (whipped to stiff peaks)

5 large bananas, sliced

1 box (11 oz) vanilla wafers

Method of preparation:

In a large bowl, whisk together the heavy cream to form stiff peaks. Set aside ½ a cup.

In another large bowl, add the instant vanilla pudding mix, the milk and the condensed milk and stir. Next, fold in 1 ½ cups of the whipped cream.

Now, assemble the pudding. Use a 13×9 glass dish and cover the bottom with the vanilla wafers. Top with banana slices, and cover with the pudding mixture. Repeat another layer of each wafers, banana and pudding. Top the pudding with the set aside ½ cup of whipped cream. You can decorate by lining the pudding with wafers and using crushed wafers on top.

Cover the pudding and refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.

