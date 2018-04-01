Banana Crunch Muffins/Belkys

Sweet breakfast treats just got a whole lot more interesting! Grab your apron — that’s what’s in the oven this Easter morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Banana Crunch Muffins

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

3 bananas- very ripe

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups granola

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and line muffin tin with cupcake liners.

Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, mash bananas, then add vegetable oil, sugar, egg and vanilla. Mix well and fold in dry ingredients.

Add one cup of granola and mix again.

Put batter into muffin cups (use an ice cream scoop for an easy way to make them even) then sprinkle the tops with remaining 1/2 cup granola.

Bake for 20 minutes. Check muffins with a toothpick, and when it comes out clean they’re done!

To Plate:

Serve warm or save for later. Muffins store well in an airtight container for up to three days.

Serves: 12

