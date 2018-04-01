Banana Crunch Muffins/Belkys

Sweet breakfast treats just got a whole lot more interesting! Grab your apron — that’s what’s in the oven this Easter morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Banana Crunch Muffins
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
3 bananas- very ripe
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups granola
Method of Preparation:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and line muffin tin with cupcake liners.
- Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate bowl, mash bananas, then add vegetable oil, sugar, egg and vanilla. Mix well and fold in dry ingredients.
- Add one cup of granola and mix again.
- Put batter into muffin cups (use an ice cream scoop for an easy way to make them even) then sprinkle the tops with remaining 1/2 cup granola.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Check muffins with a toothpick, and when it comes out clean they’re done!
To Plate:
Serve warm or save for later. Muffins store well in an airtight container for up to three days.
Serves: 12
