Ballroom dancers foxtrot to Fort Lauderdale for 2021 American DanceSport Festival in October

All the best ballroom dancers in the country are sashaying to SoFlo later this year to compete for the top spot.

It’s going to go down in Fort Lauderdale Beach, but I caught up with two champs right as tickets go on sale for a little lesson in swaying these hips.

Some of us…

Alex Miranda: “This is the first step! What is wrong with me?!”

Have two left feet.

Alex Miranda: “Why can’t I get that part?! OK, hold on.”

Ronen: “It’s like driving, Alex! You know you gotta…

Alex Miranda: “See? I told you! I’m bad at even the wedding dances!”

Ronen and Milana are not two of them.

These ballroom dancing national champions are stepping up their game before the 2021 American Dancesport Festival this October!

Ronen Zinshtein: “This event will literally have the best ballroom dancers that the U.S. has.”

And it’s all going down…

Ronen Zinshtein: “Waltz, tango foxtrot, quickstep. Latin it would be more of the cha-cha, samba, rumba, baso, and jive.”

…at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach!

Each dancer will have qualified at their regionals before competing here, by age and level.

Ronen Zinshtein: “The people who are going to be crowned the national champions are going to represent the U.S. at the world championships.”

And you can buy tickets to see it all!

Ronen Zinshtein: “Fill up the ballroom so that the athletes can really feel the support and can perform at their best.”

But since these champs are here now, I took advantage with a lesson in the jive!

Ronen Zinshtein: “Put your weight right on the front foot, and then you’re going to do a triple step to your side.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, put the weight what? Rewind! Rewind!”

OK, let’s slow it down, before adding some more.

Ronen Zinshtein: “Three steps to your left. Great.”

Progress! Now, we open up like a book.

Ronen Zinshtein: “You’re going to go to your right, and then Kaylin is going to go to the other side.”

And just like that, with the support of my patient dance partner…

Kaylin: “I believe in you. You got this.”

Alex Miranda: “You think, Kaylin?”

Kaylin: “I really do.”

We butchered it! But with pizzazz!

Alex Miranda: We did it!

Group: “Ahhh!”

And, might have gotten a little too confident.

Alex Miranda: “Do you trust me?”

Kaylin: “Do you trust me?”

[Alex and Kaylin switch positions]

Alex Miranda: [falls] Kaylin?!?!”

Kaylin: “Sorry!”

FOR MORE INFO:

2021 American DanceSport Festival at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Oct. 8-10, 2021

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-american-dancesport-festival-tickets-152892384237

