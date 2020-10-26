Ball & Chain owners sue Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo for shutdown

MIAMI (WSVN) - A nightclub in Miami’s Little Havana section has suddenly closed its doors.

City of Miami officials closed Ball & Chain along Southwest Eighth Street, citing fire safety and handicap access code violations.

But the owners claim the shutdown is a form of political payback from city commissioner Joe Carollo since the club’s owners supported the candidate running against him in last year’s election.

The owners are suing Carollo for more than $2 million in damages.

