You don’t have to wait until later in the day for a delicious and healthy snack. You can start your day with it, too. It’s what’s cooking this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Baked Oatmeal Squares

Ingredients:

2 cups old fashioned oats

1 cup grated carrots (2 medium carrots)

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups milk (milk of your choice)

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup raisins (optional)

1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, optional

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8×8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, mix together the oats, grated carrots, coconut, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, ginger and salt.



In another bowl, mix together milk, melted butter, egg and vanilla.



Combine wet ingredients with dry ingredients and stir until combined.



Fold in the raisins and nuts, if using.



Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 50 minutes, until the top is golden brown and oatmeal is set. Let the oatmeal cool then cut into squares and serve.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.