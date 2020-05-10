Bake sale held on Mother’s Day to benefit South Beach WFF, FIU hospitality fund

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A curbside Mother’s Day bake sale held in Coral Gables offered sweet and savory treats for local moms and their loved ones, all for a good cause.

7News cameras captured a line of cars stretching for blocks on Sunday to take part in the Putting on the Pounds Bake Sale.

One customer revealed the tasty treats she picked up.

“Cuban food for my mom, some tarts,” she said. “It’s a win-win situation.”

The bake sales have become a known weekend tradition during the coronavirus pandemic.

The customer who picked up food for her mother said she’s thrilled that the bake sale will help hospitality workers.

“I think this is a great way of helping other workers,” she said.

Another customer, who came to pick up some cookies for his mother, agreed.

“They’re harder hit than I am. I’m in an OK position,” he said. “There are people that are a lot worse. They need help as well.”

Lee Brian Schrager, the brains behind the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, started the bake sale, with all proceeds benefiting the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund.

“It’s just a little way to show our support,” he said.

Ever cookie, brownie and doughnut adds up. In just two weekends, they’ve collected more than $50,000.

In total, they have raised over $1.6 million for hospitality workers who have been hit hardest during the pandemic.

“Restaurants and chefs and bartenders and mixologists and sommeliers are really the lifeline of the community, so to see this response, it’s not surprising, but it’s really rewarding,” said one volunteer.

It’s a rewarding response that will keep this tradition going every Sunday.

“We’ll be here,” said the volunteer.

For more information about the relief fund, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.