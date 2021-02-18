Balmy breezes, beautiful beaches, warm temps… while most of the country is under a blanket of snow, South Florida keeps on keeping on with our perfect February weather. Some of you, my foodie friends, are starting to emerge for outdoor dining, and if that’s you, add Baia Beach Club to your eating out list.

Set behind the Mondrian Hotel on South Beach the restaurant overlooks beautiful Biscayne Bay. The views are fab and the food??? Yes, please! Baia Beach Club serves up Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Entrees, salads, crudos, breads and traditional spreads, they’ve got it, and you eat it under the stars at this waterfront oasis. Their signature rotisserie chicken is a must and so are the flatbreads.

If you love a good happy hour, they’ve got one of those too. The Sundown Social features drink and snack specials Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Baia Beach Club is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner so enjoy those sunsets and fresh air and remember, we live where other people vacation.

Salads $19-$20

Apps $12-$34

Mains $27-$67

Baia Beach Club

Mondrian Hotel South Beach

1100 West Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Baiabeachclubmiami.com/dining-and-drinks

